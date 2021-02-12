Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.95. Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 5,313,545 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.97 million and a P/E ratio of -45.17.

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.