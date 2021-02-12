Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) (LON:GRL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $10.74. Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 310,153 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a market cap of £31.20 million and a PE ratio of -34.67.

Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL.L) Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

