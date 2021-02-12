GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.78

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

