Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 4,934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $359.80. 34,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $360.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

