Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.03. 26,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

