Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 93.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $269.78. 224,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,125,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $768.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

