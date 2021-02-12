Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.34. 27,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

