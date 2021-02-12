Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.61. 155,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

