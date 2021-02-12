Good Life Advisors LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.47. 443,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.