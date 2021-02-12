Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $6.15 Million in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 718.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $55.03.

