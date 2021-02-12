Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $253.95. 36,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $253.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

