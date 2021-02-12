Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.65

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 12017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The stock has a market cap of C$72.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.