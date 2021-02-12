Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) Stock Price Down 2%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.09. 5,982,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,471,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IV by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,207 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,280,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

