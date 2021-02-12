Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) alerts:

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.