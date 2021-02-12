Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.66.

GTE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 795,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,232,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $146,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,617,628 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,080,661 shares of company stock worth $4,656,789. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

