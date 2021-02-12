Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $236.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $213.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $841.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.81 million to $842.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.48 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $932.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

