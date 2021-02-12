Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.20

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.20 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 7042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432,643 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.
