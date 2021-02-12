Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.20

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.20 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 7042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,462,000 after purchasing an additional 432,643 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.