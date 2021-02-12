Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,413 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.50. 4,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,320. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

