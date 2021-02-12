Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,025. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.