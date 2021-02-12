Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,902 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 582.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

