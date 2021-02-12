Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

