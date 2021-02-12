Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,619. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

