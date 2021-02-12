Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.