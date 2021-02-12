Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,526 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 72,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 942,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,607,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,321. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

