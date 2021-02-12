Graviocoin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.10 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

