Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,800 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the January 14th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 3,996,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805,542. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.