Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 6,144,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,148,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,246 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

