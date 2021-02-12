Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

