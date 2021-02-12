Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $36.50

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

