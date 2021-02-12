Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GWO opened at C$30.59 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

