Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

GWO opened at C$30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

