Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

