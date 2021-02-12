GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $39.95. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 49,046 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$795.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.97.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
