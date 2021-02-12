GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $39.95. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 49,046 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$795.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.97.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

