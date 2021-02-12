GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GP stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 33,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,005. The company has a market cap of $630.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GP shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

