GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GP stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 33,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,005. The company has a market cap of $630.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GP shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

