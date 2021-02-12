GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

NASDAQ:GP opened at $28.52 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $587.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.