GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $31.75. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 8,886 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $631.41 million and a PE ratio of -219.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

