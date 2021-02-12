Greenrose Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Shares Down 3.2%

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 9,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,984,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

