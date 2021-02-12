Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,340.85

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,340.85 and traded as low as $1,300.00. Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 1,550 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.39. The company has a market cap of £46.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

