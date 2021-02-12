Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 169.4% in January

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

