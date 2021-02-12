GridCoin Price Tops $0.0144 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $23,316.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

