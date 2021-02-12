Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.15 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Grin has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and $10.70 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.17 or 0.03875370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00401516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.02 or 0.01160007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00475796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00432876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00299487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00024681 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,283,840 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

