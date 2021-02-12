Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRIN opened at $5.03 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.