Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRIN opened at $5.03 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

