Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 5.3%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 835,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 762,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

