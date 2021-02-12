Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.75

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $28.51. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 17,015 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

