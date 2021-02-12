Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) rose 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

GRPBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

