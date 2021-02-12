GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.75. GSTechnologies shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 28,882,324 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £29.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, insider Maurice James Malcolm Groat bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

