GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 732,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 995,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The stock has a market cap of $239.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

