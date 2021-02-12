Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 4.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 42,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 83,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.