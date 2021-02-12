Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $1,114,025.98 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12.

On Friday, February 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80.

On Monday, February 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. 1,293,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

