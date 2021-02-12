Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Increased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,269 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,305. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $169.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,609,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,844 shares of company stock valued at $154,588,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

